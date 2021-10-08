‘Legacies’ Season 4 Episode 1 Preview: Trailer, Photos, Plot and Cast

Season four of The CW’s Legacies is set to premiere on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT after a new episode of Coroner. Directed by Tony Solomons from a script by Mark Ryan Walberg, season four episode one – “You Have to Pick One This Time” – finds the gang working on saving Landon (again).

The cast includes Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson, Jenny Boyd as Lizzie Saltzman, Kaylee Bryant as Josie Saltzman, Quincy Fouse as Milton “MG” Greasley, and Aria Shahghasemi as Landon Kirby. Chris Lee plays Kaleb, Leo Howard is Ethan Mac, Ben Levin is Jed, and Matthew Davis is Alaric Saltzman.

“You Have to Pick One This Time” Plot: SEASON PREMIERE – After learning that Malivore has taken over Landon’s (Shahghasemi) body, Hope (Russell) and the Super Squad come up with a risky plan to rescue Landon, as well as Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie), who has been absorbed into Malivore’s darkness. Meanwhile, an impromptu date with Finch (guest star Courtney Bandeko) brings up a subject that Josie (Bryant) is not ready to talk about.