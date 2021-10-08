‘On My Block’ Spinoff Details and Key Cast Announced

Netflix’s On My Block spinoff, Freeridge, just announced the new Core Four we’ll be following over the course of the series. Bryana Salaz (Team Kaylie), Keyla Monterroso Mejia (Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11, Growing Fangs), Ciara Riley Wilson (LA’s Finest, Kim Possible) and Shiv Pai (Iron Fist, Uncut Gems) are confirmed to star in the spinoff of the popular young adult comedy.

The new Core Four appeared in On My Block‘s season four finale which also served as the series finale. On My Block‘s core four were played by Sierra Capri as Monse, Diego Tinoco as Cesar, Brett Gray as Jamal, and Jason Genao as Ruby.

On My Block season one premiered in March 2018 followed by season two in March 2019. Season three debuted in March 2020, however season four was a little delayed and arrived in October 2021.

Netflix’s Freeridge casting announcement did not include a targeted release date or a confirmation on the number of episodes. Co-creators Jamie Uyeshiro, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft will guide the series as showrunners and executive producers. Co-creators Lauren Iungerich and Jamie Dooner are also on board as executive producers.

The streaming service released the following official description of the spinoff:

“The stories of Freeridge continue in this On My Block spinoff following a new crew of friends who may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse kicking off an unforgettable adventure.”

A Look Back at On My Block Season 4, Courtesy of Netflix:

“On My Block is a coming of age comedy about a group of bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through high-school in the rough inner city. Season 4 finds our friends two years later, having gone their separate ways. When a secret is unburied, they quickly learn you can’t run from the past and they will need to stick together to survive.”









