The CW’s [email protected] panel for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow provided fans a look at what’s in store for the remaining season six episodes. Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, Lisseth Chavez, and Matt Ryan joined executive producers/co-showrunners Keto Shimizu and Phil Klemmer for the panel which included a trailer for the second half of season six as well as new info on Matt Ryan and Amy Louise Pemberton’s characters.

During the 2021 virtual San Diego Comic-Con panel, Phil Klemmer broke the news about Matt Ryan’s season seven involvement in the series. “While John Constantine’s arc on the show is coming to an end in season six, Matt Ryan’s journey with the Legends is not over,” teased Klemmer. Ryan is confirmed to return as a series regular, however, he’ll be playing a new original role: Dr. Gwyn Davies. Dr. Davies is described as “an eccentric scientist from the early 20th century who might be the team’s only hope next season.”

“As everyone who loves him knows, in the end, John Constantine will walk his path alone,” said Ryan. “The time has come for John to part ways with the Legends, and for me to part ways with John. I’m really excited to be creating this new role on the show and having some fun with it — discovering how this new character fits in and causes some trouble for the Legends.”

It was also confirmed Amy Louise Pemberton will have a larger physical presence in season seven. Pemberton has spent six seasons voicing Gideon but in season seven she’ll be involved as an actual flesh-and-blood version of Gideon.

In addition, the panel dropped the news a 21-track DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Mixtape (Songs from the Original Television Soundtrack) is set to be released on August 20, 2021. Among the songs included are season six’s David Bowie–inspired “Space Girl” and season five’s “Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac” from Brandon Routh.

Season six of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Sundays at 8pm ET/PT.







