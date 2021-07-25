‘Lucifer’ Season 6 Premiere Date and Teaser Trailer

Netflix’s [email protected] Lucifer panel with series star Tom Ellis, executive producer Joe Henderson, and Ildy Modrovich broke the news the sixth and final season will premiere on September 10, 2021. Netflix resurrected the popular series for what some assumed would be its fourth and final season after Fox pulled the plug after season three. The streaming service gave Lucifans three additional seasons to wrap up storylines, with the upcoming sixth season possibly seeing Lucifer take over for his dad.

Joining Ellis for the series’ final season are Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, D.B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Maze, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez, and Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin.

The streaming service released the following description of Lucifer‘s sixth season:

“This is it, the final season of Lucifer. For real this time. The devil himself has become God… almost. Why is he hesitating? And as the world starts to unravel without a God, what will he do in response? Join us as we say a bittersweet goodbye to Lucifer, Chloe, Amenadiel, Maze, Linda, Ella and Dan. Bring tissues.”

The description includes a mention of Dan who went out in a blaze of glory in season five – a season everyone assumed was going to be the end of Lucifer‘s run. After Netflix picked the series up for season six, Henderson and Modrovich asked Kevin Alejandro back. “So they found a gentle way to bring me back — not the way people are going to expect him to come back, and maybe not as a huge part of the show, but I got to be there for the end in some capacity,” explained Alejandro in an interview with TVLine. “And that felt wonderful, to be able to finish out a full journey.”









