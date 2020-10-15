Disney+’s The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special just announced Kelly Marie Tran, Billy Dee Williams, and Anthony Daniels are reprising their Star Wars characters for the animated special. Tran is back as Rose Tico, Williams returns as Lando Calrissian, and Daniel is, of course, voicing C-3PO.

The threesome are joined by Star Wars: The Clone Wars veterans Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, Tom Kane as Yoda and Qui-Gon Jinn, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Dee Bradley Baker as clone troopers.

The Star Wars family reunion special will premiere on Disney+ on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Ken Cunningham directs from a screenplay by co-executive producer David Shayne. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone serve as executive producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day. Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?







