‘Next’ Season 1 Episode 3 Preview: Photos, Cast and Plot Details

Season one of Fox’s Next is taking a two week break for the World Series, returning with a new episode on October 27, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT. In season one episode 3, “File #3,” the investigation into the rogue artificial intelligence continues and guest star Michael Herzovi, as Professor Richard Pearish, plays a pivotal role in the research process.

The cast of Fox’s dramatic thriller is led by John Slattery as Paul LeBlanc, Fernanda Andrade as Special Agent Shea Salazar, and Jason Butler Harner as Ted LeBlanc. Eve Harlow plays Gina, Aaron Clifton Moten is Ben, Gerardo Celasco is Ty Salazar, Elizabeth Cappuccino is Abby LeBlanc, Michael Mosley is CM, and Evan Whitten is Ethan Salazar.

“File #3” Plot: Shea and LeBlanc head to Dartmouth to investigate NEXT’s whereabouts, which are potentially linked to Biomotion Labs. There, they visit LeBlanc’s friend, Professor Richard Pearish (Herzovi) for answers.

Meanwhile, Shea, Ethan and Ty take extra precautions to disconnect from electronics and the Internet, and LeBlanc urges Abby to do so, as well, but NEXT complicates their plans.

Series Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Next is a propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue Artificial Intelligence, a series that asks us to look closely not only at our relationship to technology, but to one another.