‘Let the Right One In’ Series Sinks Its Fangs in at Showtime

John Ajvide Lindqvist’s bestselling vampire novel Let the Right One In is being adapted into a series by Showtime, with the network targeting an early 2022 start of production. The novel was previously adapted into a critically acclaimed Swedish film in 2008 followed by an English language remake, Let Me In, starring Kodi Smit-McPhee and Chloë Grace Moretz in 2010.

Showtime ordered the adaptation to series and confirmed Oscar nominee Demián Bichir (A Better Life) has been cast as Mark, father of Eleanor (to be played by Madison Taylor Baez), a young girl who’s been turned into a vampire. Bichir will also be involved as a producer

The 10 episode season one cast includes Tony winner Anika Noni Rose (Dreamgirls, Power), Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot), Kevin Carroll (Snowfall), Ian Foreman (Merry Wish-Mas), and Jacob Buster (Colony).

The series will be shot in New York City and has Andrew Hinderaker (Penny Dreadful) on board as showrunner and executive producer. Hinderaker wrote the pilot and executive producer Seith Mann (Homeland) directed. Mann will also direct additional season one episodes. Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements are also serving as executive producers of the Tomorrow Studios production.

The Plot, Courtesy of Showtime:

“Inspired by the original hit Swedish novel and film, the series centers on Mark (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Baez) whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive.

With these emotionally charged and terrifying ingredients as a starting point, Let the Right One In will upend genre expectations, turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength and compassion.”







