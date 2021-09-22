First Photo: ‘The Unforgivable’ Starring Sandra Bullock

Netflix has just released the first photo from the dramatic film, The Unforgivable, starring Oscar winner Sandra Bullock (The Blind Side). Bullock also serves as a producer on the drama from German director Nora Fingscheidt (Systemsprenger, Brüderlein).

Bullock plays Ruth Slater, Vincent D’Onofrio (Godfather of Harlem) stars as John Ingram, Jon Bernthal (The Punisher) is Blake, Richard Thomas (Tell Me Your Secrets) stars as Michael Malcolm, and Linda Emond (The Bite) is Rachel Malcolm. The cast also includes Aisling Franciosi (Black Narcissus) as Katherine Malcolm, Rob Morgan (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) as Vincent Cross, Emma Nelson (Where’d You Go, Bernadette) as Emily Malcolm, Tom Guiry (Roe v. Wade) as Keith Whelan, and Oscar winner Viola Davis (Fences) plays Liz Ingram.

Peter Craig, Hillary Seitz, and Courtenay Miles wrote the screenplay. Bullock, Graham King, and Veronica Ferres served as producers.

Netflix will release The Unforgivable in select theaters on November 24, 2021 followed by a December 10th release on the streaming service.

The Plot:

Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.







