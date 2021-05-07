Hulu’s just released the first official photos from the upcoming limited series, Pam & Tommy. The limited series stars Lily James (Baby Driver) as actress Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as rocker Tommy Lee. The first photos confirm the Pam & Tommy hair and makeup team performed miracles as neither Lily James nor Sebastian Stan bear much resemblance to the people they’re portraying.

The eight-episode limited series will also star Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò. Craig Gillespie is directing, and Rob Siegel and DV DeVincentis are the writers and co-showrunners.

Point Grey’s Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee executive produce along with Gillespie, Siegel, DeVincentis, Chip Vucelich, Sarah Gubbins, Dave Franco, and Dylan Sellers. Annapurna’s Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug also serve as executive producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

“A comedic limited series on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.”