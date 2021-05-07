Netflix announced the details of a special interactive livestream event featuring the first 15 minutes of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. Zombie fans will be able to watch and participate in the special sneak peek of Snyder’s action film on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 10am PT/1pm ET.

Snyder will be joined by Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, and Tig Notaro for the interactive event.

Here’s the details, courtesy of Netflix:

“This live reveal will have fans (literally) digging for a sneak peek of Zack Snyder’s zombie heist flick. Once unlocked, audiences will have a 32-hour window to watch the unforgettable beginning of Army of The Dead on the Netflix YouTube channel, the same amount of time that Scott Ward (Bautista) and his crew have to break into zombie-infested Las Vegas to retrieve the $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked.”

Netflix will release Army of the Dead in theaters on Friday, May 14th followed by a release on the streaming service on May 21st.

Written and directed by Zack Snyder (with co-writers Shay Hatten and Joby Harold), the zombie heist film stars Theo Rossi, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Huma S. Qureshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone, and Michael Cassidy, in addition to the cast members listed above. Snyder served as director of photography and produced with Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller.

The Plot:

Army of the Dead takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward (Bautista), a displaced Vegas local, former zombie war hero who’s now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Sanada), it’s with the ultimate proposition: Break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours.

Driven by the hope that the payoff could help pave the way to a reconciliation with his estranged daughter Kate (Purnell), Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist. They include Maria Cruz (de la Reguera), an ace mechanic and Ward’s old friend; Vanderohe (Hardwick), a zombie killing machine; Marianne Peters (Notaro), a cynical helicopter pilot; Mikey Guzman (Castillo), a go-for-broke influencer and Chambers (Win), his ride-or-die; Martin (Dillahunt), the casino’s head of security; a badass warrior known as the Coyote (Arnezeder) who recruits Burt Cummings (Rossi), a slimy security guard; and a brilliant German safecracker named Dieter (Schweighöfer).

Scott finds an unexpected emotional hurdle when Kate joins the expedition to search for Geeta (Qureshi), a mother who’s gone missing inside the city. With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, only one thing’s for certain in the greatest heist ever attempted: survivors take all.







