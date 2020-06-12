‘Little Voice’ Teaser Trailer Features a New Song by Sara Bareilles

Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles is featured in the one-minute teaser trailer for Apple TV+’s upcoming drama, Little Voice. Bareilles wrote the coming-of-age’s theme song and serves as an executive producer.

The cast of season one includes Brittany O’Grady (Star, The Messengers), Sean Teale (The Gifted), Colton Ryan (The Social One), and Shalini Bathina (underGRAD). Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson (Haunt), and Chuck Cooper (Power) also star in season one.

In addition to Bareilles, J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Jessie Nelson, and Ben Stephenson executive produce. Nelson also wrote and directed episode one.

Little Voice is produced by Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Apple TV+ has set a Friday, July 10, 2020 premiere date for the half-hour series.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York featuring original music by Sara Bareilles, Little Voice is a story about finding your authentic voice—and the courage to use it. The series follows Bess King, (O’Grady) a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues.