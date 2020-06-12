‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Renewed for Season Two

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, one of NBC’s strongest digital performers, has officially been renewed for a second season. The 12-episode first season of the critically acclaimed series starred Jane Levy (Castle Rock), Skylar Astin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Alex Newell (Glee), John Clarence Stewart (Luke Cage), Peter Gallagher (Grace and Frankie), and Mary Steenburgen (The Last Man on Earth).

“We were overwhelmed by the number of people who fell in love with Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and how much joy it brought to everyone. We’re thrilled to bring it back and can’t wait to see how Zoey’s journey continues,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment.

Season one premiered on January 7, 2020 and finished up on May 30th. NBC hasn’t announced when we can expect season two to arrive.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is written and executive produced by Austin Winsberg. Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles, and Sam Laybourne also executive produce, with Dan Magnante, Michele Greco, and Mandy Moore producing.

The Season 1 Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

The series centers on Zoey Clarke (Levy), a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers and complete strangers – through popular songs.

At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo, and making a breakthrough with her ailing father, Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift as she connects with the world like never before.







