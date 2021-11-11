Lizzy Caplan to Star in ‘Fatal Attraction’ Series at Paramount+

Master of Sex‘s Lizzy Caplan is set to take on the lead role in Paramount+’s Fatal Attraction series. The streaming service has just given the adaptation of the Oscar-nominated 1987 film a series order with Dirty John‘s Alexandra Cunningham as writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

Kevin J. Hynes executive produces with Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. Hynes also shares a co-story credit with Cunningham.

“Alexandra brings an incredibly strong and nuanced point of view to a story that became a cultural phenomenon, but has thus far only been told from the male gaze,” stated Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “Partnered with Kevin, they will bring the next explosive chapter of this story to a new generation, with a balanced eye to the complexities of the human psyche.”

Paramount+ describes the series as “a deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ‘80s cultural touchstone.” The series adaptation will “explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity, through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.”

Caplan will take on the role of Alex, played in the critically acclaimed feature film by Glenn Close. Close was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her performance and the movie also picked up Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Anne Archer), Best Director (Adrian Lyne), Best Adapted Screenplay (James Dearden), and Best Editing (Michael Kahn, Peter E. Berger) nominations.

Caplan's additional credits include Castle Rock, Inside Job, Truth Be Told, and Party Down.








