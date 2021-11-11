‘FBI’ Season 4 Episode 7 Promo, Photos, Cast and Plot Details

Maggie’s personal life intrudes on her ability to do her job on CBS’s FBI season four episode seven. Directed by Eif Rivera from a script by Zach Calig, episode seven – “Gone Baby Gone” – will air on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Missy Peregrym stars as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Jeremy Sisto plays Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. The season four cast also includes Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, and Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace.

Recurring cast members include Adrienne Rose Bengtsson as Erin Bell, Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran, Vedette Lim as Elise Taylor, and Roshawn Franklin as Agent Hobbs.

“Gone Baby Gone” Plot: After a young girl is kidnapped from her daycare, the team must help her parents navigate a debt owed to the deadly gang in their neighborhood. Also, Maggie struggles to focus on the case when her sister, Erin, returns from rehab.