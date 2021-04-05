‘Loki’ Trailer Reveals More of the God of Mischief’s New Role

Marvel Studios and Disney+ made the Monday following the Easter holiday weekend a lot more tolerable with the release of the Loki trailer. Tom Hiddleston returns as the fan favorite God of Mischief, and the trailer confirms the latest Marvel series is a solid mix of action and comedy.

One particular exchange featuring Hiddleston’s Loki and Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius stands out:

“You can trust me.” – Loki

“Loki, I have studied almost every moment of your entire life. You’ve literally stabbed people in the back like 50 times.” – Mobius

“Well, I’d never do it again.” – Loki

The cast of the Disney+ original series also includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. The live-action comic book-inspired series was directed by Kate Herron with Michael Waldron serving as the head writer.

Disney+ has set a June 11, 2021 premiere date.

The Plot:

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new Disney+series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.







