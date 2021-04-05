‘The Blacklist’ Season 8 Episode 13 Photos: “Anne” Preview

Can we really trust Anne? We can only hope the answer is yes as NBC’s The Blacklist continues season eight with episode 13 titled simply “Anne.” Episode 13 guest starring LaChanze will air on Friday, April 16, 2021.

NBC has not released an official synopsis for “Anne” which will arrive after a two week break between new episodes.

The cast of The Blacklist is led by James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen. Diego Klattenhoff plays Donald Ressler, Amir Arison is Aram Mojtabai, Hisham Tawfiq is Dembe Zuma, and Harry Lennix stars as Harold Cooper.

Season 5 Description, Courtesy of NBC:

With his back against the wall, Raymond Reddington (Spader) faces his most formidable enemy yet: Elizabeth Keen (Boone). Aligned with her mother, infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova, Liz must decide how far she is willing to go to find out why Reddington has entered her life and what his endgame really is. The fallout between Reddington and Keen will have devastating consequences for all that lie in their wake, including the Task Force they helped to create.