Owen Wilson, Wunmi Mosaku, and Sophia Di Martino star in the new Loki featurette, with a very brief appearance by a mischievous Tom Hiddleston. The hilarious new “Humble Loki” video finds Hiddleston’s co-stars describing the God of Mischief in glowing terms.

Wilson calls Loki the MCU’s most devilishly handsome character while Mosaku adds debonair to Loki’s list of exemplary traits. Di Martino claims we can’t live without Loki’s signature wit and charm. And, finally, Hiddleston’s fellow cast members question Wilson’s declaration that Loki’s more powerful than all the Avengers put together. Di Martino wonders who wrote the script and the camera zooms to a smiling Hiddleston writing on a cue card.

Marvel Studios’ Loki premiered on June 9, 2021. New episodes arrive on Disney+ on Wednesdays, with the season finale set for July 14th.

Loki currently sits at 96% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with critics calling it a fresh and fun take on the popular character.

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.