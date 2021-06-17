‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Begins Production with a Hawaiian Blessing

CBS’s new NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i, began production in Oahu with a traditional Hawaiian blessing. The network’s Hawaii Five-0 starring Alex O’Loughlin used to kick off each season with a blessing, and this new NCIS series is following the example set by that popular CBS drama that had a successful 10 season run.

The blessing included series stars Vanessa Lachey, Noah Mills, Jason Antoon, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Tori Anderson along with the series’ producers and crew. According to CBS, the ceremony was officiated by Kahu (Officiant) Ramsay Taum and included “traditional royal maile leis, Oli Aloha (welcoming chant), and Pule Ho’oku’u (closing prayer).”

The ocean’s constant motion and “how the moving ocean waters, driven by the winds and tides, connects the entire planet” was the theme of the blessing ceremony that took place on Mokulē‘Ia Beach on Oahu.

NCIS: Hawai’i will join CBS’s primetime lineup this fall in the Mondays at 10pm ET/PT timeslot.

The Plot: Courtesy of CBS:

The world’s most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of the Aloha State with NCIS: Hawai’i, where the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant (played by Vanessa Lachey), has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.







