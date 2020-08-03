Apple TV+’s just released an official photo from the upcoming series, Long Way Up. The unscripted series stars Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, roadtripping buddies who reunited to hit the road on more motorcycle adventures.

The series is set to debut to Apple TV+ subscribers on September 18, 2020. Three episodes will be released on the series’ premiere day, followed by additional episodes each week.

McGregor and Boorman also serve as executive producers. Russ Malkin and David Alexanian join the duo on their adventures as directors.

McGregor and Boorman chronicled their adventures twice before in 2004’s Long Way Round and 2007’s Long Way Down. The new series will take them through Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador and up through Colombia, Central America, and Mexico as they travel around the globe.

Emmy Award nominee Ewan McGregor’s credits include FX’s Fargo, Doctor Sleep, Christopher Robin, and Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn starring Margot Robbie. He recently completed work on The Birthday Cake for director Jimmy Giannopoulos.

Long Way Up Plot Description, Courtesy of Apple TV+

Covering 13,000 miles over 100 days through 16 border crossings and 13 countries, starting from the city of Ushuaia at the tip of South America, Ewan and Charley journey through the glorious and underexposed landscapes of South and Central America in their most challenging expedition to date, using cutting-edge technology on the backs of their electric Harley-Davidson LiveWires in order to contribute to the sustainability of the planet.