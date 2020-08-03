‘Hunters’ Earns a Season 2 Renewal from Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios confirmed they’ve ordered a second season of the dramatic series Hunters created by David Weil. Season one premiered on February 21, 2020 and starred Oscar nominee Al Pacino (Scent of a Woman), Logan Lerman (The Perks of Being a Wallflower), Jerrika Hinton (Here and Now), Josh Radnor (Rise), and Kate Mulvany (Secret City).

The first season cast also included Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin. The Amazon Studios, Monkeypaw Productions, and Sonar Entertainment production is executive produced by Weil, Jordan Peele, Nikki Toscano, Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, Win Rosenfeld, Nelson McCormick, and David Ellender. Weil and Toscano are the showrunners.

“With Hunters, David Weil’s bold vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first season that engaged Prime Video customers around the world,” stated Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, “We are thrilled that David, Jordan and the Hunters will be back with us for more.”

“I am beyond grateful to Jen and the Amazon family for their continued extraordinary support of Hunters,” said Weil. “Alongside our magnificent cast, incredible crew, and brilliant writers and producers, I am more eager than ever to share the next chapter of the Hunters saga with the world.”

The Series Plot, Courtesy of Amazon Studios:

The debut season of Hunters followed a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States.







