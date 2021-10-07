‘Lost in Space’ Season 3 Delivers a Gripping Teaser Trailer

Netflix’s sci-fi action thriller Lost in Space season three will find the Robinson family up against what’s teased as the greatest alien threat they’ve ever faced. The just-released trailer arrived with the first batch of official photos from season three which, unfortunately, is also going to be the series’ final season.

Returning cast members include Toby Stephens (Black Sails), Molly Parker (House of Cards), Maxwell Jenkins (Betrayal), Mina Sundwall (Maggie’s Plan), Taylor Russell (Falling Skies), Ignacio Serricchio (The Wedding Ringer), and Parker Posey (A Mighty Wind).

Lost in Space is based on the classic ’60s series that ran for just three seasons. The original series starred Guy Williams, June Lockhart, Mark Goddard, Marta Kristen, Bill Mumy, Angela Cartwright, and Jonathan Harris.

Zack Estrin created the reboot and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Kevin Burns, Jon Jashni, Matt Sazama, and Burk Sharpless also serve as executive producers.

Netflix has set a Wednesday, December 1, 2021 premiere date for the final eight episode season.

Netflix released the following synopsis of the upcoming season:

“In the third and final season of Lost in Space, the stakes are higher than ever and the Robinson family’s survival instincts will be put to the ultimate test. After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy, Penny, Will and the Robot must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation — but not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever.

Meanwhile John and Maureen — with Don at their side — must battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids. The Robinsons will have to grapple with the emotional challenge of not just being lost — but being separated from the ones they love… as they face the greatest alien threat yet.”







