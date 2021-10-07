‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ Unveils New Trailer and Poster

Sony Pictures has just released the official trailer for the latest installment in the Resident Evil franchise, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. This new Resident Evil origin story reboots the franchise and promises to be a more faithful adaptation of the popular video game that inspired the previous RE films.

Franchise star Milla Jovovich doesn’t return for this Resident Evil reboot. Instead, Welcome to Raccoon City welcomes Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, Donal Logue, and Neal McDonough to the world of zombie dogs and other horrifying creatures.

Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down, The Strangers: Prey at Night) wrote the screenplay and directs the R-rated video game adaptation. Robert Kulzer, James Harris, and Hartley Gorenstein serve as producers, with Martin Moszkowicz, Victor Hadida, and Jeremy Bolt executive producing. Franchise veteran Paul W.S. Anderson is also involved as an executive producer.

Sony’s planning a November 24, 2021 theatrical release.

The Plot:

Returning to the origins of the massively popular Resident Evil franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. In Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.







