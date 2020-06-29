John Legend, Brad Paisley Set for ‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular’

John Legend, Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw, Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum), The Killers, and Black Eyed Peas will help the nation celebrate a safe, socially distancing 4th of July holiday as part of NBC’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. NBC will air the annual family-friendly show beginning at 8pm on July 4th. For those out and about – and hopefully keeping safe, wearing masks, and maintaining proper social distances – NBC will air an encore presentation at 10pm ET/PT.

The two-hour live telecast will feature musical performances and will hosted by Today‘s Craig Melvin. According to the network, this year’s fireworks spectacular has been adapted to keep New Yorkers safe. Instead of just one massive fireworks display, the special will capture displays throughout the week and across five of New York’s boroughs.

Per NBC: “To allow New Yorkers to experience the fireworks without creating crowds, the annual Independence Day spectacle was reimagined as a series of neighborhood shows. Beginning June 29 and culminating on July 4, the displays will launch unannounced on select evenings at one or two land- or water-based locations across New York City. Each brief but powerful five-minute display will showcase Macy’s signature pyrotechnic design and scale. Firing thousands of dazzling shells per minute, with heights reaching up to 1,000 feet at select locations, this year’s showcase will give millions of New Yorkers across the city spectacular views from the comfort of their homes and neighborhoods.”

The annual holiday special is a Universal Television production in association with Macy’s. Brad Lachman Productions is producing, with Lachman serving as an executive producer.







