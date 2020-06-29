‘Greatness Code’ First Trailer Features LeBron James and Tom Brady

Seven outstanding athletes are featured in Apple TV+’s short form docuseries Greatness Code set to premiere on Friday, July 10, 2020. Apple just unveiled the first official trailer for the series which will highlight previously untold stories from the seven premiere athletes.

Greatness Code season one consists of seven mini-episodes featuring:

Four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA Champion and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist LeBron James

Six-time Super Bowl Champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady

Olympic Gold Medalist and Co-Captain of the US Women’s National Soccer Team Alex Morgan

Worlds Fastest Man and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt

Record-holding Olympic gold Medalist Snowboarder Shaun White

Five-time Olympic Gold medalist and 15-time World Champion swimmer Katie Ledecky

11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater

All seven episodes will be available on July 10th.

Gotham Chopra directed season one of the Religion of Sports and Uninterrupted co-production. Chopra, Brady, and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan co-founded Religion of Sports and LeBron James and Maverick Carter co-founded Uninterrupted. Chopra, Maverick Carter, Ameeth Sankaran, and Devin Johnson serve as executive producers.

Chopra’s directing credits include Stephen vs. The Game, Shut Up and Dribble, Tom vs. Time, and I Am Giant.