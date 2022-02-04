Magic Johnson Docuseries ‘They Call Me Magic’ Premieres in April

Apple TV+ announced details of their upcoming four-part Magic Johnson documentary series during a jam-packed Television Critics Association winter press tour panel. The documentary event – They Call Me Magic – will debut on April 22, 2022 and focuses on the life of NBA legend Magic Johnson on and off the court.

Directed by Rick Famuyiwa, They Call Me Magic features key moments in the career of Magic Johnson along with interviews with many of his fellow NBA players and famous friends.

Apple TV+ released the following description of the documentary series:

“They Call Me Magic offers a rare glimpse into the incredible real life story of Johnson, who left his mark on history through his work—both on and off the court—and continues to impact our culture today.

With unprecedented access, the docuseries explores Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson’s remarkable journey from being the face of the Los Angeles Lakers and cementing himself as an all-time NBA legend, to changing the conversation around HIV, and transforming into a successful entrepreneur and community activist.

From his humble beginnings in Lansing, Michigan to becoming the global force he is today, They Call Me Magic features intimate interviews with Magic, his family, and an all-star lineup, as the docuseries charts the cinematic life of one of the biggest cultural icons of our era.”

Bryn Mooser, Rafael Marmor, Christina Arquette, John Terzian, and Jeremy Allen executive produce.