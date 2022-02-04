‘The Orville: New Horizons’ Clip Shows Off the First 3 Minutes

Hulu’s set a new premiere date for the launch of The Orville: New Horizons, the continuation of Seth MacFarlane’s popular sci-fi comedy series The Orville. Fans can now expect to be treated to new original episodes beginning on Thursday, June 2, 2022 on Hulu.

Seth MacFarlane tweeted a message to fans about the new release date and just-released clip:

“To all The Orville fans: Thanks for being so patient with us as we’ve navigated the production challenges resulting from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. As occasionally happens, our show has been repositioned amidst the ever-changing television schedule landscape, which means that the wait will be just a bit longer, and we’re now preparing for a June 2nd launch on Hulu.

We’ve always promised you a television experience that will make it worth the wait, and we’re not wavering on that. We understand the frustration you’re feeling over more delays, so we want to give you a little taste of what’s to come. Here’s a sneak peek at the first few minutes of our season opener, and our new main title!” – @SethMacFarlane

The huge ensemble cast includes MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr, and Anne Winters. MacFarlane created the series and serves as writer and executive producer. Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jon Cassar, Jason Clark and Howard Griffith also executive produce.

The Orville: New Horizons is a 20th Television and Fuzzy Door production.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

Seth MacFarlane’s epic space adventure series The Orville returns exclusively as a Hulu original series. Set 400 years in the future, The Orville: New Horizons finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.







