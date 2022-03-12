Magic Johnson Docuseries ‘They Call Me Magic’ Drops a Trailer

Apple TV+ just released a trailer for the upcoming documentary series They Call Me Magic, a four-part series that delves into the life and career of NBA superstar Earvin “Magic” Johnson. The former NBA star participated in the docuseries and opens up about his incredible basketball career as well as living with HIV.

Apple TV+ will release all four parts on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Rick Famuyiwa (Dope) directed the docuseries, with Bryn Mooser, Rafael Marmor, Christina Arquette, John Terzian, and Jeremy Allen executive producing.

Apple TV+ released the following description of the documentary series:

“They Call Me Magic offers a rare glimpse into the incredible real-life story of Johnson, who left his mark on history through his work — both on and off the court — and continues to impact our culture today.

With unprecedented access, the docuseries explores Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson’s remarkable journey from being the face of the Los Angeles Lakers and cementing himself as an all-time NBA legend, to changing the conversation around HIV, and transforming into a successful entrepreneur and community activist.

From his humble beginnings in Lansing, Michigan to becoming the global force he is today, They Call Me Magic features intimate interviews with Magic, his family, and an all-star lineup, as the docuseries charts the cinematic life of one of the biggest cultural icons of our era.”