Netflix has confirmed a Wednesday, June 22, 2022 premiere date for the much-anticipated release of The Umbrella Academy season three. Series creator, executive producer, and showrunner Steve Blackman made the announcement at SXSW, with the streaming service debuted a short season three premiere date teaser alongside Blackman’s announcement.

The first two official season three photos also arrived with the premiere date announcement.

The Umbrella Academy stars Elliot Page as Vanya Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, and Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves. Justin H. Min plays Ben Hargreeves, Colm Feore is Reginald Hargreeves, Ritu Arya is Lila Pitts, Justin Cornwell is Marcus, Britne Oldford is Fei, Jake Epstein is Alphonso, Genesis Rodriguez is Sloane, and Cazzie David plays Jayme.

Season three’s executive producers include Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, and Mike Richardson. King also directs and The Umbrella Academy comic book series creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá co-executive produce. The series is a UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group) production.

Netflix released the following season three synopsis:

After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns.

Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?









