‘Mare of Easttown’ Trailer: Kate Winslet Hunts for a Murderer

HBO’s just released a lengthy trailer for the limited series Mare of Easttown starring Academy Award winner Kate Winslet (The Reader) as Mare Sheehan. The new trailer introduces Winslet as a former high school basketball standout whose small town still has big expectations of the former star athlete.

The cast of the seven-episode limited series also includes Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider) as “Lori Ross,” Mare’s best friend since childhood; Emmy winner Jean Smart (Samantha Who?, Frasier) as “Helen,” Mare’s mother; Angourie Rice (Black Mirror) as “Siobhan Sheehan,” Mare’s teenaged daughter; Evan Peters (American Horror Story) as “Detective Colin Zabel,” the county detective called in to assist with Mare’s investigation; Emmy winner Guy Pearce (Mildred Pierce) as “Richard Ryan,” a local creative writing professor; David Denman (Outcast) as “Frank Sheehan,” Mare’s ex-husband; and Joe Tippett (Rise) as “John Ross,” Lori’s husband and high school sweetheart.

Cailee Spaeny (Devs) is “Erin McMenamin,” an isolated teen living with her volatile father; John Douglas Thompson (Let Them All Talk) plays “Chief Carter,” Mare’s boss at the Easttown Police Department; Patrick Murney (Seven Seconds) is “Kenny McMenamin,” Erin’s father; James McArdle (Ammonite) plays “Deacon Mark Burton”; Sosie Bacon (Here and Now) is “Carrie Layden,” Drew’s mother and Kevin’s ex-girlfriend; and Neal Huff (The Wire) is Mare’s cousin, “Father Dan Hastings.”

Writer Brad Ingelsby (The Way Back) created the series and is the showrunner, with executive producer Craig Zobel (The Leftovers, Westworld) directing. Ingelsby, Paul Lee, Mark Roybal, Kate Winslet, Gavin O’Connor, and Gordon Gray also executive produce.

HBO has set a Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT premiere date.

HBO’s released the following description of Mare of Easttown along with details on the first episode:

Brad Ingelsby returned to his home state of Pennsylvania to write the series, an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present. Winslet stars as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her.

Episode 1: “Miss Lady Hawk Herself” – After answering a call about a neighborhood prowler, Detective Mare Sheehan shoulders her chief’s directive to revive an unsolved missing person’s case amid increased community pressure. Later, while her loved ones celebrate her ex-husband Frank’s engagement, Mare attends a celebration for her legendary high school basketball win and connects with Richard, a professor who’s new in town.







