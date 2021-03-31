‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 2 Episode 10 Photos: “Spiderweb” Preview

Rebecca Murray
Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Kellan Lutz as Special Agent Kenny Crosby,
Miguel Gomez as Special Agent Ivan Ortiz and Julian McMahon as Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix in ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ season 2 episode 10 (Photo: Mark Schfer © 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc)

An old Army buddy of Crosby’s is the target of an attack on CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted season two episode 10. Directed by Carlos Bernard from a script by Ticona S. Joy & D. Dona Le, episode 10 – “Spiderweb” – will air on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Julian McMahon stars as Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, Kellan Lutz plays Special Agent Kenny Crosby, Roxy Sternberg is Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes is Special Agent Hana Gibson, and Nathaniel Arcand plays Special Agent Clinton Skye.

Episode 10 guest stars include Kevin Kane, Josette Canilao, Neal Matarazzo, Tina Chilip, Fred Tolliver, Brit West, and Lauren Mayhew. Lou Martini Jr, Alan Ariano, Amor Owens, Thalia Torio, Jason Furlani, Misha Bouvion, Donna Stearns, Alex Huynh, and Ren Margate also guest star.

“Spiderweb” Plot: After Crosby’s old army buddy is attacked in an apparent drug deal gone wrong, the team’s quest for answers uncovers a dangerous web of conspiracy. Also, Jess questions his relationship with Sarah after an unexpected encounter.

The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order brand, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. Led by Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, an expert tracker and profiler with a complicated past, the team includes: Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising a child with her new wife; Special Agent Clinton Skye, the spiritual glue of the team and surveillance guru who was recruited by his brother-in-law, Jess; Special Agent Hana Gibson, a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; and Special Agent Kenny Crosby, a young Army vet and brash Oklahoma farm boy who specializes in weapons and tactics.

Always in the field and always on the run, FBI: Most Wanted is a weekly adrenaline shot about the thrill of the chase.

Kellan Lutz as Special Agent Kenny Crosby and Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes in season 2 episode 10 (Photo: Mark Schfer © 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc)
Brit West as Rhonda Turner, Kellan Lutz as Special Agent Kenny Crosby, and Fred Tolliver as Matthew Turner in season 2 episode 10 (Photo: Mark Schfer © 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc)
Kellan Lutz as Special Agent Kenny Crosby and Julian McMahon as Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix in season 2 episode 10 (Photo: Mark Schfer © 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc)
Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes and Miguel Gomez as Special Agent Ivan Ortiz in season 2 episode 10 (Photo: Mark Schfer © 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc)
Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Miguel Gomez as Special Agent Ivan Ortiz, Julian McMahon as Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix
and Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson in season 2 episode 10 (Photo: Mark Schfer © 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc)
Kellan Lutz as Special Agent Kenny Crosby in season 2 episode 10 (Photo: Mark Schfer © 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc)



