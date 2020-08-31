‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ Rings in the Holidays on Apple TV+

Grammy Award-winner Mariah Carey will be celebrating the holiday season with Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special on Apple TV+. Carey’s just-announced special will attempt to get everyone into a holiday mood – it’s 2020 so that won’t be easy – with a selection of holiday favorites and special guest stars.

Apple TV+ did not announcement a premiere date for the holiday event.

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special arrives as Carey’s holiday anthem “All I Want For Christmas is You” turns 25. Per the official announcement, Carey’s holiday special promises to include “a star-studded lineup of surprise guest appearances, in a magical holiday journey to enliven the Christmas spirit around the world. The innovative special will combine music, dancing and animation driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together.”

Mariah Carey will executive produce along with Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor, and Ashley Edens for Done + Dusted (The Disney Family Singalong, John Legend’s A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy). BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton (Oscars, Super Bowl halftime show, London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies) and Oscar nominee Roman Coppola (Moonrise Kingdom) are on board to direct, with Coppola also serving as an executive producer.