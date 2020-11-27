‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ Trailer: Mariah Spreads Holiday Cheer

Apple TV+ just debuted a bubbly new trailer for the holiday special, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special. The one-minute music-filled video features Mariah in a variety of sparkly outfits singing holiday tunes.

The special will also feature appearances by Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, and Mykal-Michelle Harris. Carey’s nine-year-old twins – son Moroccan and daughter Monroe – also help celebrate the holidays.

Apple TV+ will premiere the special globally on Friday, December 4, 2020. The special’s soundtrack will be available on Apple Music on December 4, 2020 and will appear on other platforms beginning December 11th.

According to the streaming service, the special “finds the world faced with a holiday cheer crisis, which the North Pole knows only one person can solve: Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.”

Mariah Carey executive produced along with Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor, and Ashley Edens for Done + Dusted (The Disney Family Singalong, John Legend’s A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy). BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton (Oscars, Super Bowl halftime show, London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies) and Oscar nominee Roman Coppola (Moonrise Kingdom) direct, with Coppola also serving as an executive producer.