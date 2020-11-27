‘All Rise’ Season 2 Episode 3 Photos, Plot, and Cast Info

Season two of CBS’s popular legal drama All Rise continues with episode three, “Sliding Floors.” Directed by Pete Chatmon from a script by Damani Johnson, episode three airs on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Simone Missick leads the cast as Judge Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel plays Mark Callan, Marg Helgenberger is Lisa Benner, and Jessica Camacho stars as Emily Lopez. J. Alex Brinson plays Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez is Sara Castillo, Ruthie Ann Miles is Sherri Kansky, Lindsey Gort plays Amy Quinn, and Audrey Corsa is Samantha Powell.

Regina Holyes, Li Eubanks, Rob Chesters Smith, Sterling Sulieman, Tangie Ambrose, and Steven Williams guest star. Rebecca Field, Julie Follette, Paul Tracey, Jeff Doucette, Mitchell Fink, Maria Carmen, and Regina Hoyles also guest star in episode three.

“Sliding Floors” Plot: Presiding over Luke’s cases forces Lola to acknowledge her own implicit biases and brings her into conflict with Judge Benner. On the home front, while Lola’s husband, Robin, is in D.C., she ponders single motherhood and carries on a one-sided conversation with the new baby growing in her stomach. Also, Mark contemplates reopening an old investigation that causes friction between him and Amy.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael, a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.