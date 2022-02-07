The new official trailer’s arrived for Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season four and all I can say is it’s about damn time. Now, if I was channeling my inner Mrs. Maisel that “damn” would have been replaced with a much stronger expletive – like the ones she uses in the just-released trailer.

Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan returns to lead the series in the title role. Four-time Emmy-winner Tony Shalhoub is back as Abe Weissman, three-time Emmy-winner Alex Borstein returns as Susie Myerson, Emmy nominee Marin Hinkle is Rose Weissman, Michael Zegen is Joel Maisel, and Kevin Pollak is Moishe Maisel. Caroline Aaron plays Shirley Maisel and Emmy winner Luke Kirby stars as Lenny Bruce. Guest stars include Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters, and Jason Alexander.

Season four will premiere on Friday, February 18, 2022.

Series creator/executive producer Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino write and direct season four.

Prime Video released the following description of the new season along with a season four poster:

It’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft – and the places it takes her – creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.







