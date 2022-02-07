First Photos: ‘Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale’ with Regé-Jean Page

Bridgerton season one breakout star Regé-Jean Page narrates the upcoming nature documentary Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale. Netflix just released the first three photos from the documentary, including one of Regé-Jean Page, ahead of Surviving Paradise‘s March 3, 2022 premiere.

Director Renee Godfrey served as a producer and co-director Matt Meech edited the documentary. James Honeyborne executive produced and Brad Bestelink is the director of photography.

Netflix released the following official synopsis:

“Surviving Paradise explores the Okavango Delta, a vast oasis, isolated from the rest of the world by unforgiving desert. It’s also a refuge, built and maintained daily by its inhabitants; in return, it caters for their every need. Big cats may appear to reign here, but in reality, the fate of every creature, great and small, is intertwined.

This film explores the blueprints for building the perfect world, managing it sustainably, and maintaining it – despite extremes of drought, famine, and flood. Most crucially, it spotlights those passing the secret formula on to their descendants, who will find it harder than ever before to keep their Eden intact.”