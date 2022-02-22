‘MasterChef Junior’ Announces Season 8’s Kid Chefs

Fox just announced the 16 young chefs who will be competing on MasterChef Junior season eight set to kick off on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT. The talented young chefs will be judged and mentored by chef Gordon Ramsay and chef Aarón Sánchez. Wellness advocate and author Daphne Oz joins the show as a new judge.
This season’s chefs competing for the $100,000 grand prize and the honor of being named MasterChef Junior range from eight to 13 years old. According to Fox, season eight will feature the talented young chefs cooking for a historical renaissance fair, participating in a donut challenge, and competing in a WWE-themed episode.
Season eight’s first episode – “Punch and Munch” – will find the contestants punching a hole through a wall of mystery ingredients. They’ll then be tasked with creating a dish from the items in their respective squares.
MASTERCHEF JUNIOR SEASON 8 TOP 16:
- A’Dan
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
Signature Dish: Grilled Salmon with Steamed Broccoli & Mashed Potatoes
Culinary Dream: Open a vegan restaurant
- Abir
Hometown: San Ramon, CA
Signature Dish: Penne Pasta with Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto & Meatballs
Culinary Dream: Write a cookbook that teaches people how to add a punch of flavor
- Andrew
Hometown: Superior Township, MI
Signature Dish: Pan-seared Filet Mignon with Baked Potato & S’More Brownies
Culinary Dream: Open a hockey-themed establishment in Michigan, where he will serve all kinds of sweets
- Blake
Hometown: Darien, IL
Signature Dish: Teriyaki Salmon with Steamed Asparagus
Culinary Dream: Go to a famous culinary school in Italy or France & become a famous chef
- Ciara
Hometown: Bakersfield, CA
Signature Dish: Roasted Chicken with Balsamic Sauce & Cheesy Potatoes with Zucchini
Culinary Dream: Own a bakery that offers classes to kids with disabilities
- Cruz
Hometown: Porter Ranch, CA
Signature Dish: Papa La Huancaina, a Spicy Sauce Made from Peruvian Chili & Cheese over Boiled Potatoes
Culinary Dream: Open a restaurant; become a famous food critic
- Eva
Hometown: Sag Harbor, NY
Signature Dish: Roasted Shrimp Salad with Roasted Yellow & Red Peppers
Culinary Dream: Own a 3-Star Michelin Restaurant
- Freddy
Hometown: Philadelphia, PA
Signature Dish: Fried Chicken Sandwich with Pepper Jack Cheese & Spicy Coleslaw
Culinary Dream: Own a restaurant franchise in Philadelphia
- Grayson
Hometown: Austin, TX
Signature Dish: Pan-seared Duck Breast with Duck Fat Potatoes, Asian Pears and Blackberry Gastrique
Culinary Dream: Open a technique-driven, ingredient-focused restaurant in Los Angeles, serving Japanese French fusion cuisine
- Ivy
Hometown: Darien, CT
Signature Dish: Grilled Chicken with Creamy Mashed Potatoes & Roasted Vegetables
Culinary Dream: Write her own cookbook with recipes inspired by fashion icons
- Jillian
Hometown: Yonkers, NY
Signature Dish: Grilled Shrimp with Lemongrass Tomato Sauce over Pasta
Culinary Dream: Write a kids cookbook teaching healthy and tasty recipes
- Liya
Hometown: Scarsdale, NY
Signature Dish: Pork Dumpling with Spicy Garlic Sauce
Culinary Dream: Open a restaurant that serves hibachi & sushi
- Maclain
Hometown: South Salem, NY
Signature Dish: Linguini Carbonara in a Light Cream & Egg Sauce with Bacon
Culinary Dream: Open a patisserie in the Northeast
- Molly
Hometown: Springfield, MO
Signature Dish: The Molly Burger: Wagyu Beef topped with Cheese, Bacon & a Worcestershire-based Sauce with a side of Hand-Cut French Fries
Culinary Dream: Open a restaurant in Springfield called “Molly Moos,” that serves southern comfort and Italian dishes
- Starla
Hometown: Bay Minette, AL
Signature Dish: Doritos-crusted Chicken Breast with a side Caesar Salad
Culinary Dream: Open a food truck serving mini pancakes and waffles with
southern fried meats
- Tegan
Hometown: Billings, MT
Signature Dish: Pan-seared Chicken Breast with Sautéed Veggies & Rice
Culinary Dream: Open a restaurant