‘MasterChef Junior’ Announces Season 8’s Kid Chefs

Fox just announced the 16 young chefs who will be competing on MasterChef Junior season eight set to kick off on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT. The talented young chefs will be judged and mentored by chef Gordon Ramsay and chef Aarón Sánchez. Wellness advocate and author Daphne Oz joins the show as a new judge.

This season’s chefs competing for the $100,000 grand prize and the honor of being named MasterChef Junior range from eight to 13 years old. According to Fox, season eight will feature the talented young chefs cooking for a historical renaissance fair, participating in a donut challenge, and competing in a WWE-themed episode.

Season eight’s first episode – “Punch and Munch” – will find the contestants punching a hole through a wall of mystery ingredients. They’ll then be tasked with creating a dish from the items in their respective squares.

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR SEASON 8 TOP 16:

A’Dan

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Signature Dish: Grilled Salmon with Steamed Broccoli & Mashed Potatoes

Culinary Dream: Open a vegan restaurant

Hometown: San Ramon, CA

Signature Dish: Penne Pasta with Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto & Meatballs

Culinary Dream: Write a cookbook that teaches people how to add a punch of flavor

Hometown: Superior Township, MI

Signature Dish: Pan-seared Filet Mignon with Baked Potato & S’More Brownies

Culinary Dream: Open a hockey-themed establishment in Michigan, where he will serve all kinds of sweets

Hometown: Darien, IL

Signature Dish: Teriyaki Salmon with Steamed Asparagus

Culinary Dream: Go to a famous culinary school in Italy or France & become a famous chef

Hometown: Bakersfield, CA

Signature Dish: Roasted Chicken with Balsamic Sauce & Cheesy Potatoes with Zucchini

Culinary Dream: Own a bakery that offers classes to kids with disabilities

Hometown: Porter Ranch, CA

Signature Dish: Papa La Huancaina, a Spicy Sauce Made from Peruvian Chili & Cheese over Boiled Potatoes

Culinary Dream: Open a restaurant; become a famous food critic

Hometown: Sag Harbor, NY

Signature Dish: Roasted Shrimp Salad with Roasted Yellow & Red Peppers

Culinary Dream: Own a 3-Star Michelin Restaurant

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Signature Dish: Fried Chicken Sandwich with Pepper Jack Cheese & Spicy Coleslaw

Culinary Dream: Own a restaurant franchise in Philadelphia

Hometown: Austin, TX

Signature Dish: Pan-seared Duck Breast with Duck Fat Potatoes, Asian Pears and Blackberry Gastrique

Culinary Dream: Open a technique-driven, ingredient-focused restaurant in Los Angeles, serving Japanese French fusion cuisine

Hometown: Darien, CT

Signature Dish: Grilled Chicken with Creamy Mashed Potatoes & Roasted Vegetables

Culinary Dream: Write her own cookbook with recipes inspired by fashion icons

Hometown: Yonkers, NY

Signature Dish: Grilled Shrimp with Lemongrass Tomato Sauce over Pasta

Culinary Dream: Write a kids cookbook teaching healthy and tasty recipes

Hometown: Scarsdale, NY

Signature Dish: Pork Dumpling with Spicy Garlic Sauce

Culinary Dream: Open a restaurant that serves hibachi & sushi

Hometown: South Salem, NY

Signature Dish: Linguini Carbonara in a Light Cream & Egg Sauce with Bacon

Culinary Dream: Open a patisserie in the Northeast

Hometown: Springfield, MO

Signature Dish: The Molly Burger: Wagyu Beef topped with Cheese, Bacon & a Worcestershire-based Sauce with a side of Hand-Cut French Fries

Culinary Dream: Open a restaurant in Springfield called “Molly Moos,” that serves southern comfort and Italian dishes

Hometown: Bay Minette, AL

Signature Dish: Doritos-crusted Chicken Breast with a side Caesar Salad

Culinary Dream: Open a food truck serving mini pancakes and waffles with

southern fried meats

Hometown: Billings, MT

Signature Dish: Pan-seared Chicken Breast with Sautéed Veggies & Rice

Culinary Dream: Open a restaurant







