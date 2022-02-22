Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith Reunite on ‘The Equalizer’

Jada Pinkett Smith is putting in a guest starring appearance on her Girls Trip co-star Queen Latifah’s series, The Equalizer. Pinkett will be playing Jessie Cook, “a brilliant and unpredictable master thief,” on season two episode 10 of the CBS drama.

Pinkett Smith’s episode will air on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT.

In addition to Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, the season two cast of regulars includes Tory Kittles as Detective Marcus Dante, Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian, Liza Lapira as Melody “Mel” Bayani, Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah, and Lorraine Toussaint as Viola “Vi” Marsette. Yangzom Brauen directed episode 10 from a script by Talicia Raggs.

CBS’s official “Legacy” description:

McCall joins forces with Jessie Cook (Pinkett Smith), a brilliant and unpredictable master thief, to recover a valuable painting stolen from a Black family during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.