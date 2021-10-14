The official trailer for Paramount+’s upcoming new drama Mayor of Kingstown provides a look at the family at the heart of the series, the McLuskys. The McLuskys are the unofficial leaders of Kingstown, a town with major problems including a crooked prison system.

Two-time Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner (The Town, The Hurt Locker), two-time Oscar winner Dianne Wiest (Bullets Over Broadway, Hannah and Her Sisters), and Emmy Award winner Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights) lead the cast of Mayor of Kingstown. Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, and Tobi Bamtefa also star in the drama co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Dillon. Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman serve as executive producers.

Season one will consist of 10 episodes, kicking off on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Mayor of Kingstown is a MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios production.

The Plot, Courtesy of Paramount+:

Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.







