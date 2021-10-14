‘Hawkeye’ New Teaser and 2-Episode Premiere Plans

Disney+’s upcoming event series Hawkeye will launch with the release of the first two episodes on November 24, 2021. The two-episode premiere was just announced along with the release of a short teaser that shows Hawkeye’s hopes for a peaceful holiday time with his family are dashed with the arrival of enemies from his past. Instead of enjoying some turkey and hanging out with the wife and kids, Hawkeye’s forced to team up with fellow archery enthusiast Kate Bishop to take down the new threat.

Jeremy Renner reprises his role as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in this much-anticipated solo project. Renner’s joined by Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.

The six-episode limited series is directed by Rhys Thomas as well as the directing duo Bert and Bertie.

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.