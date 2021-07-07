Sir Paul McCartney looks back on his time with The Beatles and shares memories from his five decade career in Hulu’s upcoming documentary series, McCartney 3,2,1. The six-part docuseries features the legendary musician taking part in revealing talks with producer Rick Rubin.

Oscar nominee Zachary Heinzerling (Cutie and the Boxer) directs and McCartney, Rubin, Scott Rodger, Peter Berg, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Jeff Pollack, Frank Marshall, and Ryan Suffern executive produce. The docuseries was produced by Endeavor Content, MPL Communications Inc., Shangri-La, Film 45, Kennedy Marshall, and Diamond Docs.

Hulu has set a July 16, 2021 premiere date.

The Details, Courtesy of Hulu:

Paul McCartney sits down for a rare, in-depth, one on one with legendary producer Rick Rubin to discuss his groundbreaking work with The Beatles, the emblematic 70s arena-rock of Wings and his 50 years and counting as a solo artist. In this six-episode series that explores music and creativity in a unique and revelatory manner, join Paul and Rick for an intimate conversation about the songwriting, influences, and personal relationships that informed the iconic songs that have served as the soundtracks of our lives.