BTS Unveils “Permission to Dance” Teaser Ahead of ‘Butter’ CD Release

K-pop stars BTS just released a 33 second teaser promoting the music video for their new song “Permission to Dance.” The Grammy-nominated band is expected to release the new single as part of the “Butter” CD dropping on Friday, July 9, 2021.

BTS unveiled the “Butter” CD single tracklist last week, confirming their summer hit will be accompanied by “Permission to Dance.” Described as a track to get your body moving, “Permission to Dance” was co-written by four-time Grammy winner Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid, and Jenna Andrews, with Mac, Andrews, and Stephen Kirk producing.

BTS and Sheeran previously collaborated on the group’s “Make It Right” off of their Map of the Soul: Persona album.

The supergroup’s expected to perform both “Butter” and “Permission to Dance” during their appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon set for July 13th and 14th.

The group’s popular summer tune, “Butter,” continues to reign supreme on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, grabbing the top spot for six consecutive weeks. According to MRC Data, “Butter” amassed 28.3 million radio airplay audience impressions, up by 2%. The English-language single is now BTS’ longest-reigning number one song to date.

BTS recently wrapped up their popular fan festival, the 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO, with this year’s event amassing 1.33 million viewers across 195 countries/regions during its two days. The 2021 event was in celebration of their 8th anniversary and found the group hosting the two-day live-streamed fan meet June 13th and 14th. The festive event saw the band perform 15 songs on an outdoor stage. The venue embraced the “adventure” theme, complete with various planet installations and an entire stage in the form of the number ‘8’ representing both their 8th year together as a group and the infinity sign.

Among the hits performed were “Life Goes On,” “Butter,” “Dynamite,” “Stay,” and “Fly to My Room.” Viewers also were treated to special performances of SUGA (Agust D)’s “Daechwita” and j-hope’s “Chicken Noodle Soup” featuring all seven members.

The venue installed a big screen below the stage that showed ARMY all over the world enjoying the show. Pre-recorded cheers by ARMY were also played alongside performances of “Dis-ease,” “FIRE,” and “So What.”

Back in April 2021 it was announced BTS would become world ambassadors for Louis Vuitton. “BTS for Louis Vuitton. Joining as new House Ambassadors, the world-renowned Pop Icons are recognized for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence,” tweeted the luxury brand’s official account. “Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.”

On Wednesday, July 7th, the septet appeared in the Men’s Fall-Winter 2021 Fashion Show in Seoul, South Korea, where they showcased the designs of Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear. BTS modeled the looks in a “moving-image performance.” The digital fashion video directed by Jeon Go-woon “stages a conversation between space, movement, and global connectivity central to our moment in time, and explores the city of Seoul through the lens of diversity,” per the show notes.







