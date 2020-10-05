‘Meet the Chimps’ Trailer Shows Off the Secret World of Chimp Haven

The 30 second trailer for Disney+’s Meet the Chimps shares a sneak peek at the chimps housed at the Chimp Haven wildlife sanctuary. The series is set to debut on October 16, 2020, with all six episodes available then on Disney+ for your bingewatching pleasure.

Disney+ also released the series’ poster in support of its upcoming premiere.

Five-time Emmy Award-winner Jane Lynch (Glee, Hollywood Game Night, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) narrates the six-episode season.

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

Meet the Chimps takes viewers into the secret life of one of the largest and most unique wildlife sanctuaries in the world – Chimp Haven—a 200-acre refuge tucked deep in the forested heart of Louisiana, which is home to more than 300 chimpanzees.

The series tracks the ups and downs of an extraordinary group of chimps that are given a second chance at life by a staff whose dedication, compassion, and commitment knows no bounds. Through a seamless blend of natural history and observational-documentary filmmaking, Meet the Chimps puts the chimps – the heart and soul of the series – at front and center.

A real-life drama with a full emotional range, the series gives unparalleled access to everything happening at Chimp Haven, including food squabbles, alliances, romances, ‘bromances’, tears, tantrums, high jinxes and heartbreaks.









