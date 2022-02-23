Michael Chiklis to Star in ‘Accused’ Series Premiere

Emmy winner Michael Chiklis (The Shield) will star in the premiere episode of Fox’s Accused. Emmy winner Michael Cuesta (Homeland) is confirmed to direct the first episode of the crime anthology drama which received a straight-to-series order from the network.

According to Fox, Michael Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, “a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school.”

The series is executive produced by Howard Gordon (24, Homeland), Alex Gansa (24, Homeland), and David Shore (The Good Doctor, House). Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Glenn Geller, Erin Gunn, All3Media America’s Jacob Cohen-Holmes, and All3Media International’s Jimmy McGovern, Sita Williams, Roxy Spencer, and Louise Pedersen also serve as executive producers.

“Michael Chiklis and Michael Cuesta, teamed with Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore, make a powerful combination for Accused,” stated Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment. “They each are synonymous with high-stakes television, engaging drama and compelling performances, striking the perfect tone required for a series of this caliber.”

“We are thrilled to have Michael leading our first episode. He was the first actor we thought of when casting Accused. He’s been a valued member of our Sony family since The Shield and we couldn’t be happier to be working with him again,” said Dawn Steinberg, EVP Worldwide Talent & Casting, Sony Pictures Television.

Accused is based on a BBC One series created by Jimmy McGovern.

Fox released the following description of the new series:

Accused opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused holds a mirror up to the current times with evocative and emotional stories.

In Accused, viewers discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another until it’s too late to turn back.







