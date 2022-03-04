First Trailer: ‘Minx’ Starring Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson

HBO Max just launched the first official trailer for Minx, a new half-hour comedy about the first erotic magazine for women. Ophelia Lovibond (Elementary) plays the powerhouse behind the magazine and Jake Johnson (New Girl) co-stars as the only publisher willing to listen to her ideas.

The 10 episode first season also stars Idara Victor (Shameless), Jessica Lowe (Wrecked), Lennon Parham (Bless This Mess), Michael Angarano (This Is Us), and Oscar Montoya (Bless the Harts).

HBO Max has set a March 17, 2022 premiere date. Two new episodes debut each week on Thursdays, with the season finale airing on April 14th.

Ellen Rapoport created the series and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Ben Karlin, Rachel Lee Goldenberg, and Feigco Entertainment’s Paul Feig and Dan Magnante also executive produce. Goldenberg directed the pilot and Jake Johnson serves as a co-executive producer on the Lionsgate Television production.

“We fell in love with Ellen’s trunkful of male nudie magazines and her amazing vision for this funny and liberating series the second we heard it and knew we needed a bold network partner to let us bring it to the screen as honestly as possible,” said executive producer Paul Feig when the series was announced back in April 2021. “So, we couldn’t be more thrilled to be back in business with HBO Max, with whom we‘ve been having such a great time on Love Life. With our powerhouse cast and brilliant director, it’s Minx to the Max!”

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

“Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce (Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.”







