‘Station 19’ Season 5 Episode 11 Preview: Photos and Air Date

A man attempts to set himself on fire on ABC’s Station 19 season five episode 11, “The Little Things You Do Together.” Episode 11 is set to air on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT.

The season five cast includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, and Grey Damon as Jack Gibson. Barrett Doss plays Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, Stefania Spampinato is Carina DeLuca, and Carlos Miranda plays Theo Ruiz.

Guest stars include James Pickens Jr, Lachlan Buchanan, and Josh Randall.

“The Little Things You Do Together” Plot: The Station 19 crew offers aid to a man who sets himself on fire. Theo proves his devotion to Vic; Sullivan seeks advice from Dr. Webber; and Travis comes to a realization about his love life.

Station 19, currently in its fifth season, follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. Station 19 takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders.