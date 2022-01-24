‘Murderville’ Trailer: Will Arnett Leads Celebs Through Murder Investigations

Netlix’s new official trailer for the improv whodunit Murderville finds Will Arnett leading six celebrities through murder investigations. The catch: Arnett has a basic script to work off of while the celebrities are winging it.

Each of the season’s six episodes feature one celebrity who teams up with Will Arnett, playing Detective Terry Seattle, to attempt to figure out which of three possible suspects is the actual murderer. Conan O’Brien, Marshawn Lynch, Annie Murphy, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, and Sharon Stone are the celebrity guests charged with working their way through clues and coming up with the killer’s name.

Joining Arnett as series regulars are Haneefah Wood as Chief Rhonda Jenkins – Seattle, Lilan Bowden as Medical Examiner Amber Kang, and Phillip Smithey as Detective Darren ‘Daz’ Phillips.

Murderville is based on the BBC3 series Murder in Successville and is executive produced by Arnett, Marc Forman, Jonathan Stern, Peter Principato, Brian Steinberg. Tom Davis, Andy Brereton, and James De Frond. Krister Johnson also executive produces and serves as writer and showrunner.

Anna Drezen, Chadd Gindin, Craig Rowin, Jack Kukoda, Marina Cockenberg, Kerry O’Neill, Hannah Levy, and Adriana Robles wrote season one’s episodes, with Iain Morris and Brennan Shroff directing.

Murderville is produced by Electric Ave, Abominable Pictures, Artists First, and Sony Pictures Television.

Netflix has set a February 3, 2022 premiere date.

The Plot:

Meet Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Arnett), Homicide Division. For Terry, every day means a new murder case and a new celebrity guest star as his partner. But here’s the catch: each episode’s guest star isn’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer. Join them as they punch a one-way ticket to Murderville.







