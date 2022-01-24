‘The Rookie’ Season 4 Episode 13 Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

A teenager takes over a police helicopter and puts the officers on high alert on ABC’s The Rookie season four episode 13. Directed by Lanre Olabisi from a script by Brynn Malone, episode 13 – “Fight or Flight” – will air on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 10pm ET/PT.

Season four stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, and Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey. Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen and Eric Winter stars as Tim Bradford.

Guest stars include Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorson, Arjay Smith as James Murray, and Jay Hunter as Officer Gil Webb.

“Fight or Flight” Plot: Officers John Nolan and Lucy Chen must fulfill three quests if they want to get a stolen police helicopter back safely from a teenage thief. Meanwhile, Officer Nyla Harper and Aaron Thorson must guard a convicted cop killer in the hospital following a prison riot.