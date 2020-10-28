‘Narcos: Mexico’ Season 3 Drops a Teaser Video and New Details

Narcos star Wagner Moura is returning to the franchise but not to reprise his role as Pablo Escobar from seasons one and two. Instead, Moura will be returning to direct two episodes from the upcoming third season of Narcos: Mexico.

Netflix also announced a change of showrunners for the critically acclaimed series’ third season. Eric Newman will be stepping away from showrunner duties and handing the reins over to the series’ co-creator, Carlo Bernard. Newman, who’s busy with other Netflix projects including Painkiller and Escape From Spiderhead, will remain involved with Narcos: Mexico as an executive producer along with Bernard and José Padilha. Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Doug Miro, and Andrés Baiz are also executive producing.

“I am grateful for my five years at the helm of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico and am immensely proud of what this spectacular team has achieved with these shows. Carlo Bernard is the first person I ever spoke to about this project, over ten years ago, and I am extremely pleased to leave the steering of Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico in his very capable hands,” said Eric Newman.

Netflix’s official season three announcement confirmed Scoot McNairy, José Maria Yazpik, Alberto Ammann, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, and Gorka Lasaosa will reprise their roles. In addition to Wagner Moura, Andrés Baiz, Alejandra Márquez Abella, Luis Ortega, and Amat Escalante will direct season three episodes.

Netflix has not revealed a premiere date for season three.

Narcos: Mexico Season 3 Details, Courtesy of Netflix:

Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s empire splinters. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty – and every arrest, murder and take-down only pushes real victory further away…

A Look Back at Season 2:

Mexico continues chronicling the missteps, ill-conceived agendas, and corruption on both sides of the border that have led to a dangerous present in the failed war on drugs. Now streaming on Netflix.







