‘L.A.’s Finest’ Season 1 Episode 6 Photos: Preview of “My Lovely”

Season one of Fox’s police drama L.A.’s Finest continues with episode six, “…My Lovely.” Episode six will air on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Jessica Alba as Nancy McKenna and Gabrielle Union as Sydney Burnett. Duane Martin plays Ben Baines, Zach Gilford is Ben Walker, Ryan McPartlin is Patrick McKenna, Sophie Reynolds is Isabel McKenna, and Ernie Hudson plays Joseph Burnett. Alba and Union also executive produce.

“…My Lovely” Plot: The hunt continues to bring justice for the murdered trans victim and her fiancé. Meanwhile, Syd and McKenna both become more deeply entangled in their own personal dramas proving it impossible for them to continue hiding their pasts.

L.A.’s Finest Season 1 Details, Courtesy of Fox:

From the universe of the Jerry Bruckheimer Bad Boys movie franchise, the action-drama series L.A.’s Finest follows SYD BURNETT (Union), last seen in Miami and who has now seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, NANCY MCKENNA (Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles, Syd and McKenna become a force to be reckoned with – on the streets, and in each other’s lives.