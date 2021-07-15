NBC’s fall 2021 primetime lineup will include the series premieres of La Brea and Ordinary Joe as well as the return of the Chicago and Law & Order franchises. The network’s fall season premiere dates announcement also included the news The Blacklist is moving to a Thursdays at 8pm ET/PT time slot for its upcoming ninth season. That slot was expected to be filled by Law & Order: For the Defense, however NBC has opted not to move forward with that new entry in the Law & Order franchise at this time.

Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers and Family Game Fight! will join the network’s primetime lineup prior to the fall season.

NBC’s JULY – OCTOBER 2021 PREMIERE DATES:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 21

· “OLYMPIC DREAMS FEATURING JONAS BROTHERS” (8-9 P.M. ET/PT) *SPECIAL EVENT*

SUNDAY, AUGUST 8

· “FAMILY GAME FIGHT!” (10:30 – 11:00 P.M. ET/PT) *NEW SERIES*

MONDAY, AUGUST 9

· “THE WALL” (10-11 P.M. ET/PT) *TIME SLOT PREMIERE*

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11

· “FAMILY GAME FIGHT!” (9-10 P.M. ET/PT) *TIME SLOT PREMIERE*

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

· “THE VOICE” (8-10 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

· “ORDINARY JOE” (10-11 P.M. ET/PT) *NEW SERIES*

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

· “NEW AMSTERDAM” (10-11 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

· “CHICAGO MED” (8-9 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

· “CHICAGO FIRE” (9-10 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

· “CHICAGO PD” (10-11 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

· “LAW & ORDER: SVU” (8-10 P.M. ET/PT) *TWO-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE*

· “LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME” (10-11 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

· “DATELINE” (9-11 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

· “LA BREA” (9-10 P.M. ET/PT) *NEW SERIES*

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21

· “THE BLACKLIST” (8-9 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

FAMILY GAME FIGHT!

Family Game Fight! hosted by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard pits America’s funniest husband and wife against one another as they are “adopted” into a family of four competing for $100,000 in a series of fun-filled and larger-than-life games.

LA BREA

An epic adventure begins when a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths. Those who fell in find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive. Meanwhile, the rest of the world desperately seeks to understand what happened. In the search for answers, one family torn apart by this disaster will have to unlock the secrets of this inexplicable event to find a way back to each other.

OLYMPIC DREAMS FEATURING JONAS BROTHERS

After more than a decade as one of music’s biggest names, the Jonas Brothers are ready to prove they have what it takes to compete at an Olympic Level. Joe, Kevin, and Nick will be trained by some of Team USA’s best athletes as they compete against their biggest rivals – each other.

ORDINARY JOE

Life is all about the choices you make – and sometimes what you do in a single moment can change everything. This new heartfelt, life-affirming drama follows Joe Kimbreau, who faces one of these decisions at his college graduation. The three parallel stories that diverge from that night find Joe and the people around him with different careers, relationships and family lives, showing the unexpected ways that things change – and stay the same. But when it comes down to it, there is no “right” choice; no matter what happens, Joe’s life is always messy, exciting, tough, unpredictable … and beautiful.







